Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Central Bank of India has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) across all tenors, effective from Tuesday.

The city-based lender has cut the one-year MCLR to 7.10 per cent from 7.15 per cent, a release said.

Also Read | ByteDance Not Selling TikTok's US Operations to Oracle: Report.

Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced to 6.55 per cent from 6.60 per cent earlier.

The new three-month and six month MCLR will stand at 6.85 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A & Narzo 20 Pro to Be Launched in India on September 21, 2020.

Last week, Union Bank of India reduced MCLR by 5 bps across all tenors. Its one-year MCLR was revised to 7.20 per cent from 7.25 per cent earlier.

Chennai-headquartered public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank has cut its MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors, effective September 10.

Bank of Maharashtra also slashed MCLR by 10 bps for select tenors, last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)