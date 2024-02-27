New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) will organise an event on March 4 in the national capital to recognise the role of linemen and ground maintenance staff in the power distribution sector.

The fourth 'Lineman Diwas' is being held in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Tuesday.

Linemen from more than 100 transmission and distribution companies from over 10 states, including Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, will participate in the day-long event.

