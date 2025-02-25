New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The government on Tuesday notified shifting the headquarters of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and TradeMarks (CGPDTM) from Mumbai to Delhi.

The controller general supervises the working of the Patents Act, the Designs Act, and the Trade Marks Act. Besides, it gives advice to the government on matters relating to these subjects.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 26 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"The central government hereby notifies the headquarters of CGPDTM, along with establishment and finance division, to New Delhi with immediate effect," the Department For Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a notification.

It said that official communications to CGPDTM will now be made at the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Boudhik Sampada Bhawan, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Also Read | What Is Fake Accounting Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai-Based Chartered Accountant Loses INR 1.64 Crore to Jodhpur Youth in Financial Scam.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Centre for shifting the headquarters from Mumbai to Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)