New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Centre is planning to take over state highways with high-traffic density to develop 4 or 6 lane highways and then recover investments through toll collection within 12-13 years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

Addressing an event organised by Association of National Exchanges Members Of India (ANMI), Gadkari said the government is planning to construct a green express highway between Mumbai and Bangalore to reduce journey time to five hours.

"The Ministry of Road Transports and Highways is planning to take over the State Highways with high traffic density from the State Governments for a period of 25 years.

"Thereafter, those state highways will be converted into 4 or 6 lane highways and then the Centre will collect toll from those highways," an official statement said quoting Gadkari.

The road transport and highways minister said that as many as 27 green express highways are coming up in the country.

"After a period of 12-13 years, the investments will be fully recovered from those state highways along with interest and land acquisition costs," he added. As per the statement, Gadkari urged that investments in the infrastructure sector of the country will be risk-free and yield good returns and called for cooperation in the investment for infrastructure.

"The financial markets need to come up with innovative models to fund India's Infrastructure growth. We are inviting investments in the PPP model," he said.

The minister emphasised that the Centre has given the highest priority to the development of infrastructure in the country.

Gadkari also said that just like the National Water Grid, he wants to develop a National Highway Grid.

