Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said both central and Rajasthan governments are consistently working towards women's empowerment.

Addressing a mass wedding ceremony at a state-run women's home in Sanganer, Sharma said his government is committed to the holistic development of women. Such community events are becoming a source of support for the needy and help steer society in a positive direction, he said.

"This ceremony reflects our commitment to social inclusion and women's empowerment," the CM said.

He noted that after the last mass wedding, over 1,900 young men applied to marry women from the women's home. Of these, 11 eligible grooms were selected and the couples tied the knot on Friday.

He said that the selection process was transparent and gave top priority to the dignity and preferences of the women involved.

According to an official release, Sharma reiterated his government's resolve to ensure that every girl and woman in the state becomes self-reliant and earns a distinct identity in society.

He also blessed the newlyweds and handed over cheques of Rs 21,000 each to the 11 brides under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana'.

