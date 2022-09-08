Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 (PTI) Centuary Mattress launched a new collection of eco-friendly foam mattresses on Thursday as the firm expands its market share and seeks to capitalise on the growing segment.

The latest collection of the Hyderabad-based firm was launched for trade partners at an exclusive unveiling event in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Odia actor Archita Sahu.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Birthday: 5 Indie-pop Songs Of The Singer That Have A Permanent Place In Our Nostalgia Playlist.

The 'Foamtastic' range includes four products -- Posture Pro, Vibex, Softopedic 2.0 and Tuff 2.0 – and they have been developed at Centuary's factory in Odisha's Khurda district.

"Around 60 per cent of the mattress industry in India is unorganized and the overall size of the sector is around Rs 10,000-12,000 crore," Centuary Mattress executive director Uttam Malani said at a press conference.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Set for September 16, 2022.

The contribution of the eastern region is probably the lowest at around 10 per cent in the segment of branded mattress, according to Malani.

The products are made from natural and safe materials. The Posture Pro has new copper gel technology, which is anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal. The VibeX is certified by the Certi-PUR US, which means that no harmful chemicals were used in it.

"These are all health and environmentally-friendly products," he said, adding that the cost was "very aggressive and attractive" as pricing was very important to reach the masses in the eastern region.

The Centuary is envisaging eco-friendly solutions as the customers are becoming more environmentally conscious.

"We're also expanding our market size and entering the 100 per cent natural mattress segment with our new product range -- Natura Latex," he said.

Malani highlighted that the firm -- which has six manufacturing plants, including two in Odisha -- was aiming that the innovative products were available for consumers across the retail stores from the upcoming Durga Puja season.

The range will contribute to an increase in revenue by 20 per cent and the Natura Latex collection would address the demand for eco-friendly products.

"We're expecting to grow incrementally 30 per cent year-on-year till 2025 and our vision is to become the No 1 brand by 2025," he told PTI.

Malani said the coronavirus pandemic had been a "booster shot" for the industry as people started focusing more on home and health.

"Sleep is a health-related aspect," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)