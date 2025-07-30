New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Electricity utility CESC on Wednesday posted an over 4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 404 crore in the June quarter, helped by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 388 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the first quarter, the company's total income increased to Rs 5,285 crore against Rs 4,918 crore in the year-ago period.

The expenses trimmed to Rs 5,005 crore from Rs 5,115 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Kolkata-based CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.

