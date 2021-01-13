Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Power utility CESC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 25-per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 328 crore for the December quarter.

The company's bottomline stood at Rs 263 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose during the quarter to Rs 2,539 crore against Rs 2,344 crore in the October-December quarter in 2019-20.

The Kolkata-based power utility's fuel and interest costs lowered during the repoting period, while the cost for electricity increased.

CESC's standalone profit was marginally higher at Rs 182 crore in the quarter to December.

The company's board has announced Rs 45 per share as interim dividend.

