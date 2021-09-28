Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) RP Sanjiv Goenka group's flagship company CESC Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved a plan to raise Rs 400 crore through unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The tenure of the NCDs is of five years and the interest rate will be linked to treasury bill rates.

" ...the committee of the board, at its meeting held today, has approved the issue of 4,000 redeemable, rated, senior, secured, unlisted non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 400 crore, on a private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The group recently hived off its entire 156-MW wind power assets to Torrent Power at Rs 790 crore.

