New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) State-owned CESL on Friday signed a Letter of Association with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) to implement electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

Under this association, both parties will collaborate to work on technological advancements in the electric vehicle charging domain by development of flagship products, standardization of technical specifications, solutions for meeting EV charging capabilities, and customized solutions for Indian EV charging ecosystem.

The letter of association (LoA) was signed by Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL and Professor AM Pradeep, Associate Dean of Research & Development, IIT-B.

"Developing a viable landscape with strong EV infrastructure is the key to cultivate consumer confidence in electric vehicles and CESL is proud to be progressively spearheading initiatives to promote e-mobility in India. Our partnership with IIT-B will significantly enhance the technological advancement for the EV charging infrastructure,” Acharya said.

Professor Swaroop Ganguly, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-B said the partnership will foster and stimulate in line with India's global and domestic commitments to reduce carbon emissions, particularly from the transport sector.

CESL is focused on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

