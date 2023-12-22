New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Coal minister Pralhad Joshi has said there are still some challenges in evacuation of coal that are being resolved on a regular basis with the help of the Ministry of Railways.

Addressing the Consultative Committee Meeting of the Ministry of Coal, he said in the next 2-3 years, import of thermal coal will be fully substituted by domestic fossil fuel.

"Still some challenges are there in coal evacuation and with the help of rail ministry, these are being resolved regularly," he said.

He said domestic coal production and availability have gone up substantially in recent years due to a series of innovative measures adopted by the Centre, as per a statement by the coal ministry.

Overall coal production is likely to surpass one billion tonne this fiscal year, the minister.

For transportation, rake availability has also improved considerably in the recent past, thereby ensuring adequate coal to the thermal power plants in the country.

Joshi said production from commercial, captive mines has improved substantially.

