Coimbatore, Apr 4 (PTI) The body of a mechanic and a burned down motorcycle were found near here on Monday, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the deceased as Saravanakumar who was reportedly suffering from depression, the police said.

He left his house late Sunday and did not return, they said.

The cause of the death would be known after a post-mortem, said the police. Further probe has begun, they added.

