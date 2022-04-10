Jashpur, Apr 10 (PTI) A man accused in three gang-rape cases was held in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district after 14 years on the run, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 33-Year-Old Teacher Booked for Molesting Class 4 Student in Beed School.

Shiv Sirajit Ram was held after a tip off that he was brandishing a sharp-edged weapon in Purananagar area, Kotwali police station official LS Dhruve said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Four MNS Workers Arrested for Playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on Loudspeaker Outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

"He is an accused in three gang-rape cases that took place in 2008. He was absconding since then. We have also slapped Arms Act provisions on him now," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)