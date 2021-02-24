Puducherry, Feb 24 (PTI): The territorial administration has increased the number of eggsgiven to children in anganwadi centresunder the noon meal scheme.

The children were at present given one egg a week. This has been raised to three with a view to augmenting the nutritional status of the children.

A press release on Wednesday said Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai has approved of the increased supply to the 855 anganwadi centres in the Union Territory functioning with the support of the Central government.

The rise in supply of eggs would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 1.68 crore to the Exchequer and 29,846 children in the age group of six months to six years would be benefited.

Another press release said the Lt Governor had given her nod for repairing damaged roads, culverts and bridges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions involving an expenditure of Rs 8,040 crore available as loan from NABARD.

