Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) Emergency health care provider, CIPACA on Wednesday announced its partnership with major financial service providers in the country to generate funding of Rs 1,000 crore to support the growth of hospitals located in rural areas.

The Chennai Interventional Pulmonology and Critical Care Associates (CIPACA) in a statement here said the collaboration with financial service providers is the first of many such tie-ups it was planning to forge in the coming months.

Also Read | Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Sees Increase of Rs 440 on Dussehra 2022, 10 Grams of 24-Carat Priced at Rs 52,100; Check Prices in Your City.

"The objective is to create a funding corpus to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore to support the expansion of infrastructure and operations of hospitals in the hinterlands of the country," CIPACA Managing Director, Dr Raja Amarnath said in the statement.

"As these hospitals face challenges in getting funds to improve their infrastructure, we as part of our rural ICU mission aim to help these health institutions grow to the next level," he said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beats Wife, Punches Her in Face Before Throwing Her Out of House After Daughter Starts Crying.

CIPACA has footprint across nine states through partnerships with hospitals in small towns and rural areas and has been providing 24x7 emergency and intensive care unit services to critically-ill patients, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)