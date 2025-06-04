New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday directed district social welfare officials to clear all pending cases under the Old Age Pension scheme within 15 days, an official statement said.

Chairing a meeting with officials of his department, the Social Welfare minister instructed them to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure timely delivery of benefits under various welfare schemes, the statement said.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

Singh said he recently conducted surprise inspections at several district offices and interacted with beneficiaries, during which multiple complaints were received.

"Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has clearly instructed that every citizen and beneficiary visiting district offices must be given full support. Applications should be processed within the set timeline and pension payments must be made on time," he said.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Set To Launch Soon With UPI and ATM Withdrawal Features: Here's What To Expect.

Singh also asked officials to expedite decisions on applications under the Family Assistance Scheme and other similar programmes, adding that most beneficiaries under pension and social welfare schemes come from economically weaker and marginalised communities.

"They should not be forced to visit offices repeatedly. District offices represent the government and people's experiences at these centres must be positive and respectful," he said.

The minister further said he will continue to conduct unannounced inspections at both district offices and the department's headquarters.

Singh asked senior officers to take strict action against any official found responsible for delays or negligence based on complaints.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)