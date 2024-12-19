New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Climate-tech startup Fitsol has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 8.5 crore) from Transition VC and plans to deploy the raised capital to accelerate growth across key areas.

It will also use the fresh funds to expand operations by hiring top talent, according to a company statement.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

The company will also allocate funds to build the first-of-its-kind sustainability solutions marketplace, tailored specifically for the B2B segment, it said.

Founded in 2022, Fitsol is a decarbonisation platform for the manufacturing industry, offering end-to-end solutions to measure, benchmark, and actively reduce carbon emissions.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

Its clientele includes JK Tyre, Hindware, Mahindra, Suzuki, Hero, Royal Enfield, and OLA Electric, among others.

*** Mili raises USD 2 million from Chiratae, BoldCap

Mili, an AI meeting assistant for wealth management firms, has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 17 crore) in funding led by Chiratae and BoldCap with participating investors Sparrow Capital, SFMG Wealth Advisors, Gregg Fisher (Quent Capital) and Better Capital.

The funding will be used to enhance the platform, including expanding customisation capabilities, deepening integrations, scaling partnerships, and growing the engineering and customer success teams, a company statement said.

Founded in 2024, Mili provides enterprise-grade meeting documentation software that helps wealth management firms streamline their advisory workflows.

*** MBG Card raises Rs 2.72 crore from Inflection Point Ventures

MBG Card, a SaaS company providing digital transformation solutions for businesses, has raised Rs 2.72 crore in funding from Inflection Point Ventures.

This funding will be used to enhance marketing efforts, product development, and team building, a company statement said.

Founded in 2021, MBG Card provides tools to help businesses enhance customer engagement, boost revenue, and automate operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)