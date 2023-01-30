Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) Cluster system will be introduced in the farm sector to promote Integrated Agriculture Development (IAD) and increase the income of farmers by providing them with latest crop-specific technical knowledge, Himachal Pradesh agriculture minister Chander Kumar said on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the Agriculture department, the minister directed them to prepare a land use plan as per the assessment of soil testing reports.

Kumar said the focus will be on high nutritional farm products emphasising on crop diversification.

The department officers will be imparted modern technical know-how.

Reviewing the progress of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, the minister stressed on providing better irrigational facilities to the farmers, a statement issued here said.

He also directed the officers to prepare the proposal under the project that will ensure sustainable livelihood to the farmers. The farmers will be provided with better marketing linkage facilities with a view to enhance their income, he said.

