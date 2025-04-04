Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated the Almond Bloom Festival here, heralding the arrival of spring in the valley.

The chief minister inaugurated the Almond Bloom Festival, 2025 at Badamwari (Almond Alcove) in Srinagar's historic old city, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 1,299 Sub-Inspector Vacancies at tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Know Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria and Other Important Details.

"With blossoms in full glory, their fragrance fills every corner, marking the arrival of spring in Kashmir. This festival is not just a celebration of nature's beauty but also an effort to boost tourism and promote our cultural heritage," Abdullah said.

The event was organised by the Tourism Department in collaboration with the Floriculture Department and witnessed participation from top officials, artists and a large number of visitors, including students and tourists.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 4: Parveen Babi, Robert Downey Jr., Maya Angelou and Harvey Elliott - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 4.

The highlight of the festival was a grand cultural and musical show, featuring performances by renowned Kashmiri artists.

The festival also included traditional folk performances, handicraft exhibitions and stalls showcasing Kashmiri handicrafts, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)