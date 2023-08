Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected work related to construction of stormwater drains and a sluice in a lake and a canal network here on Thursday.

Stalin inspected the ongoing stormwater drain network initiatives on MGR Salai in Alandur zone (executed at an estimated cost of Rs 71.31 crore) and in downtown Ashok Nagar (Rs 7.60 crore), a government release here said.

The Chief Minister also inspected the progress of a Rs 100 crore project, which includes constructing a new sluice in Porur lake and a closed canal network work from the lake area till Ramapuram here.

It is an initiative aimed at preventing flooding in residential neighbourhoods such as Ayyappanthangal when surplus water is let out from the waterbody during monsoon. Senior officials were part of the inspection.

Stalin made a surprise visit to the Pazhavanthangal police station here, which was inaugurated by him on 12 April 2022, and perused the records and advised officials to extend all help to the public.

