Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) The Coffee Board is engaged with the producers of the commodity to comply with the norms pertaining to European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), an official said on Thursday.

The EUDR seeks to prevent the import of specified goods contributing to deforestation and forest degradation on the EU market. It will come into effect from December 2025.

The covered products include coffee, leather, oil cake, wood furniture, paper, and paperboard.

"We are engaged with farmers on a regular basis. We are increasing awareness about these issues. We will ensure that they would not get impacted from EUDR," Coffee Board CEO and Secretary M Kurma Rao told PTI.

He also said that the country's coffee exports are registering healthy growth rates.

The exports increased by 40 per cent to USD 1.8 billion in 2024-25. It grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to USD 403.67 million during April-May this fiscal.

It's increasing on account of higher demand for Robusta coffee in the global markets.

India is the fifth largest exporter of coffee in the world. The other major players include Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and Vietnam.

"We export 70 per cent of our production," Rao said, adding India is exporting the commodity to over 120 countries.

The Board has taken a series of steps such as measures to improve ease of doing business to increase shipments and production.

He added that the board is also helping startups in the sector.

"We are also working with Indian Missions abroad to increase exports," Rao said.

India is Asia's third-largest producer and exporter of coffee. The country grows Arabica and Robusta varieties.

Arabica coffee beans have less caffeine content than the Robusta. Arabica has sweet and smoother taste, while Robusta is generally more bitter and harsher on the taste buds.

Italy, Russia, the UAE, Germany and Turkey are major coffee export destinations for India.

