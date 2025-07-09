Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Crypto exchange CoinDCX on Wednesday said the company is planning a 15 per cent increase in new hires in India, approximately 90 people, this year, in both technology and non-technology segments.

Currently, the company employs over 500 people in the country, the company said in a statement.

"As we enter the next phase of our journey, product and engineering excellence will be our strongest differentiators. With a 15 per cent hiring increase planned this year pan-India, we're building a strong team to power this transformation," CoinDCX Co-Founder Neeraj Khandelwal said.

