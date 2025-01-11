Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Cold wave continued in Himachal Pradesh and the local meteorological department has predicted moderate rain in low-lying and plains and snow in isolated areas in middle and high hills on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather remained mainly dry in the past 24 hours. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 14, 2025, the MeT said and also predicted light rain and snow in isolated places in middle and high hills on Thursday and Friday.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures and Tabo in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius followed by Samdho minus 5.9 degrees, Kukumseri minus 4.9 degrees while Manali shivered at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures, which witnessed a noticeable fall, were below normal and Dhaulakuan in the Sirmaur district was the hottest during the day with a high of 19.6 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, Una and Dehra Gopipur, moderate fog in Sundernagar and shallow fog in Mandi, while ground frost was observed in Bilaspur in the past 24 hours.

The winter season rain deficit from January 1 to 11 was 91 per cent as the state received about 2 mm of rain against 20.6 mm normal rainfall.

