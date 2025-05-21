New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 355 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, impacted by lower sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 379.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,481.57 crore as against Rs 1,512.66 crore, it added.

For the quarter, the company reported net sales of Rs 1,452 crore as compared to Rs 1,481 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 1,003.95 crore compared to Rs 1,001.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit after tax for 2024-25 grew by 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,437 crore from Rs 1,324 crore in the previous year, the company said.

FY25 net sales were at Rs 5,999 crore compared to Rs 5,644 crore in FY24, it added.

"In FY25, the company achieved a 6.3 per cent year-on-year increase in topline revenue, with toothpaste recording mid-single-digit value growth.

The operating environment proved challenging in the second half of the year, primarily due to softening urban demand and intensified competition, which impacted Q4 performance," Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Managing Director & CEO Prabha Narasimhan said.

Looking forward, she said, "While we anticipate continued near-term macro headwinds, we expect to see a gradual recovery in market conditions in the latter part of the year."

The company said its board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 27 per share of Re 1 each. The dividend payout to the shareholders will be Rs 734 crore and will be paid on or after June 16, 2025.

The total dividend would be Rs 51 per share for 2024-25, it added.

Shares of the company closed higher by 1.06 per cent at Rs 2,658.50 on BSE on Wednesday.

