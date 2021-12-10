Itanagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Friday urged government departments to collectively wage a war against drug menace.

Chairing a review meeting here to discuss drug abuse and the de-addiction strategy in the state, Kumar directed the police, health, education, Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) and Tax and Narcotics departments to work collectively to give a tough fight to anti-social elements that are playing with the future of youth in Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasising preventive education especially for students, the chief secretary asked the departments to create awareness on drug abuse by organising workshops in schools and districts, starting from the worst-affected districts, on a regular basis, an official communiqué said.

Taking serious note of the presence of drug suppliers, peddlers and consumers in the state, Kumar directed the police to take immediate action to break the supply chain at the earliest.

“Serious actions need to be taken against the culprits that should set an example to other anti-social elements,” he added.

The districts administrations and forest departments of the affected districts were also asked to remain vigilant on the illicit cultivation of opium.

The use of satellite images was recommended by the chief secretary to get an idea of areas under opium cultivation in mountainous or rough terrains for taking suitable action.

Kumar also reviewed the status of drug de-addiction centres in the state.

Presently there are eight such centres in the state, out of which seven are functioning.

“Necessary counselling, treatments, rehabilitation, follow-ups, and tracking should be made a mandatory part of the treatment in the drug de-addiction centres,” he added.

