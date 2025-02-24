Gurugram, Feb 24 (PTI) BJP's mayoral candidate for Manesar Municipal Corporation (MCM) elections, Sunderlal Yadav, on Monday said the state government has given new hope to the area by forming a municipal body in Manesar and appealed to people to vote for BJP in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a public meeting in a residential society, he targeted Congress and said the grand old party had ruled the country for 70 years and worked only for its own development rather than for the general public.

Also Read | Makeup Training for Male Cadets in Japan: Japanese Police Academy Introduces Makeup Application for Grooming and Confidence.

That is why repeatedly, Congress is losing state elections, and people are electing BJP to power, said Yadav, who was previously the sarpanch of Sikanderpur.

This is the first municipal election that will be held in Manesar after the formation of MCM in 2020. The voting is scheduled for March 2, and counting will begin at 8 am on March 12.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)