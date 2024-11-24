Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) A container truck crashed into a road divider on Mumbra bypass in Thane district on Sunday, causing an oil spill on the road which affected traffic for at least four hours, officials said.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident in front of the Mumbradevi temple after 9 AM.

The container truck was transporting 20 tons of polyester resin chemicals from Wada in Bhiwandi to Nhava Seva.

Traffic police personnel removed the container truck with the help of two cranes and a towing van. Additionally, fire brigade personnel were deployed, officials said.

