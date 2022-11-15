New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) IT startup Contentstack has raised USD 80 million, about Rs 647 crore, in a funding round co-led by Georgian and Insight Partners with participation from Illuminate Ventures, the company said on Tuesday.

US-headquartered Contentstack said that it will use the funds to continue to build a feature-rich content management systems (CMS) product and for hiring talents in India.

"We are super excited to be among the fastest growing SaaS (Software as a Service) companies in India. Contentstack was incubated in India-based Raw Engineering before it was spun out to take on a more global presence in 2018. Our mission is to help support and drive massive growth in the Indian startup ecosystem," Contentstack's co-founder and chief technology officer Nishant Patel said.

The company plans to use the funds to continue to grow and recruit in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Virar-Mumbai, the statement said.

Georgian's Lead Investor Emily Walsh will join the Contentstack board along with Contentstack CFO David Overmyer.

