New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Copper prices rose 0.76 per cent to Rs 565.40 per kg in futures trade on Thursday on pick up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 4.25, or 0.76 per cent, at Rs 565.40 per kg in a business turnover of 6,401 lots.

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,399; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick up in spot demand. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)