New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Copper futures on Monday fell Rs 2.40 to Rs 723.25 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid a muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 2.40 or 0.33 per cent to Rs 723.25 per kg in a business turnover of 4,388 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid a muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

