Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI) Agri-solutions player Coromandel International Ltd has set up its Nanotechnology Centre in Coimbatore that would support the development of nano-enabled agro-inputs for plant nutrition and crop protection, the company said on Friday.

The Nanotechnology Centre is the second facility for Coromandel International Ltd after the first facility located in Monash Academy, IIT Bombay. The Coimbatore centre is also the sixth Research and Development facility for Coromandel International Ltd in the country.

The centre is equipped with high-end equipment and research tools for carrying out cutting-edge research and development work for synthesis, characterization, biosafety testing, and evaluation of nano-productions.

"The centre will facilitate the wider application of nano-inputs in agriculture by disseminating scientific data and knowledge to farmers, scientists, and policymakers," a company statement said.

The facility would also serve as the central laboratory for all nano-products of Coromandel to ensure full compliance with regulatory guidelines. It would also have the capability to develop a wide range of bioproducts.

"The Coromandel Nanotechnology Centre is a unique facility established to drive Coromandel's efforts in nanotechnology in agriculture. This will enable high-quality research in nano space and is in line with various government initiatives to promote innovation and use of technology," Coromandel International Ltd Executive Vice-Chairman Arun Alagappan said.

"This is a major step towards strengthening India's research and development capabilities for the development of efficient plant nutrition and protection solutions," he added.

