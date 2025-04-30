New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Pharma firm Corona Remedies on Wednesday filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its nod to float a Rs 800-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing investors with no fresh issue component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Also Read | NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Out at neet.nta.nic.i: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for May 4 Examination, Know Steps To Download.

Existing investors --Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners and Sage Investment Trust --plan to offload shares under the OFS route. Since it's an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing products in women's healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas.

Also Read | Did Caste Census Ever Happen Before in India? As Modi Govt Takes Big Decision of Including Caste Enumeration in Next Census, Know When First and Last Time It Was Conducted.

Its diversified product portfolio comprises 67 brands catering to a range of therapeutic areas such as women's healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management and urology, among others, as of December 31, 2024.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)