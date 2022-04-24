Nashik, Apr 24 (PTI) Not a single case of COVID-19 infection or death due to it was reported in Nashik district of Maharashtra in the last two days, officials said on Sunday.

With no addition on both the counts on Saturday and Sunday, the infection tally in Nashik remained unchanged at 4,76,040 and death toll at 8,899, they said.

So far, 4,67,128 patients have recovered in the district and the number of patients undergoing treatment in the district has come down to 13, the officials added.

