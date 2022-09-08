Berhampur, Sep 8 (PTI) A police constable, a corporator and five others have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a clash between two groups in Berhampur town of Odisha, an official said on Thursday.

At least five persons were wounded in the clash at Bijipur area on Tuesday night over past enmity. Sharp weapons were used in the fight, police said

Police have registered two cases in this regard and arrested seven persons.

Narasingh Sethi, an independent corporator of ward number 25 of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation, his elder brother, a police constable working in the vigilance department were among those arrested.

A search is on to nab the other suspects, police added.

