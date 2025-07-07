Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai on Monday alleged that he could not have darshan of the Lord at the Vallakottai Subramanya Swamy temple due to 'improper' arrangements made by the temple officials.

He had to wait for two hours at the temple where the Kumbhabhishekam (consecration) was performed today and had to return without offering prayers, he said.

"There was no one to receive me at the temple. I had to wait for two hours hoping for a darshan of the Lord but couldn't due to improper arrangement by the temple officials," Selvaperunthagai told reporters in Kancheepuram district where the temple was situated.

Asked why he was stopped from proceeding inside the temple while former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was allowed for darshan, the Congress leader replied, "you should ask the officials. Maybe they thought it was sufficient if the former Governor alone had darshan."

Though he would not blame all the officials, he was anguished to note that 'some officials' accorded importance to certain prominent persons and none of the temple staff came forward to receive him.

"I don't know why I was invited," the Congress leader who represents the Sriperumbudur assembly constituency said.

When asked why he was prevented, Selvaperunthagai said, "the officials were irresponsible. They should change their attitude."

An official at the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, however, declined to comment on the incident but insisted arrangements were made to receive all the VIPs as per protocol.

