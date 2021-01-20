Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) The Rs 700-crore eye drop market in the country has witnessed a 20 per cent growth in the first half of the current fiscal as people were forced to spend long hours with their digital devices in the wake of the COVID-19 resulting in visual fatigue, industry sources said.

With an increase in digital exposure during the pandemic, problems related to eye strain, visual fatigue and dryness have soared in recent months, doctors said.

"Normally, the eye drop and lubricants sector was growing at about eight per cent but post Covid it has jumped to 20 per cent as per data available for the first half of the current fiscal.

We expect the sector to sustain this growth which could be between 20 and 25 per cent by end of this fiscal," Entod Pharmaceuticals executive director Nikkhil K Masurkar told PTI.

The global eye drop and lubricants market size was USD 15,587 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 22,625 million by 2025.

"Our company registered a growth of 20-25 per cent post lockdown," Masurkar said.

Eye strain due to onscreen exposure was a matter of concern even before the outbreak of coronavirus, Dr John Sarkar of Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre said.

"Increased screen time, use of multiple digital devices simultaneously and lack of visual rest have been major concerns. However, this year things turned for the worse," he said. Due to online classes and an increased screen time, parents are complaining about their children suffering from eye fatigue, dryness and irritation, the doctors said.

"Long hours on computers and screens are not only leading to eye strain but postural problems also. We have to ensure that our eyes get regular breaks from the digital screens.

"We recommend the 20-20-20 rule - look away from the screen every 20 minutes, focus on an object at least 20 feet away, for at least 20 seconds to reduce eye strain," Dr S Das of Sankara Jyoti Eye Institute said.

