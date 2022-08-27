Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M)'s district office in the state capital was allegedly stoned in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The attack was carried out by a group of bike-borne men at around 2 am.

The windscreens of the vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged in the stone pelting, they said.

The CPI(M) alleged that around nine men had reached the spot on three bikes and pelted stones at the party office.

Party leader Anavoor Nagappan also alleged the role of the BJP behind the attack. The BJP has not reacted to the allegations.

