Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) The crime detection rate in Maharashtra's Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate has gone up to 75 per cent this year as against 66 per cent last year, MBVV Police Commissioner Dr Sadanand Date said.

The detection of property-related offences has also improved by 10 per cent and the recovery rate of stolen goods has gone up considerably, Date told reporters on Wednesday.

The MBVV police commissionerate was carved out of Thane and Palghar districts and it commenced operations from last year.

Date said the sanctioned strength of the commissionerate is 3,310 and presently, it has 2,100 personnel.

He also said that they have set up one more 'Pelhar' police station in the region to reduce the workload on Achole and Tulinj police stations.

