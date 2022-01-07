Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) The crime rate in Bengaluru saw an upward trend in 2021 compared to 2020 but murders and burglary reduced in the city, data shared by police revealed.

According to the data shared by the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, 7,953 crimes took place in 2021, which was 7,449 in 2020.

It further showed that in 2021, 148 murders took place of which 146 were detected. In 2020 173 and in 2019 199 murders had taken place.

There were eight incidents of murder for gain in 2021, which was four in 2020. In both the years, all the cases were detected.

The city also saw 35 incidents of dacoity last year, which was 30 in 2020 and 39 in 2019. Similarly there were 365 cases of robbery in 2021 compared to 378 in 2020 and 506 in 2019.

There were 4,126 motor vehicle thefts last year of which only 915 were traced. The vehicle theft in 2020 was 3,797, of which 1,308 were detected.

"The law and order in 2021 was at its best with public cooperation and police action..." Pant said at a press conference.

He also thanked people for their cooperation during the death of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar in October last year. "I thank the people and the family of the film actor who cooperated and helped maintaining law and order," Kamal Pant said.

