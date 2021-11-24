Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday said it will handle nine weekly flights between Mumbai and Singapore from November 29, after the City-Island nation allowed resumption of services to and from India recently.

Indians will soon be able to visit Singapore, as the country reopened its doors for travellers from India, CSMIA said in a statement.

Mumbai Airport is all set to handle flight operations under VTL, introduced for travellers to enjoy quarantine-free access to the country, the private airport operator said.

With nine weekly flights from Mumbai, Singapore Airlines will now begin its operations on the Mumbai-Singapore sector, CSMIA said in the statement.

Last week, Singapore reached an agreement with India's Civil Aviation Ministry on the resumption of scheduled commercial flights between the two countries, paving the way for the commencement of Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from November 29, with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

Singapore Airlines Group on Tuesday announced the resumption of scheduled passenger services between the Southeast Asian country and India from November 29.

In addition to flights under VTL, SIA will progressively operate non-VTL services from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Kochi from November 29, as per the airline's release issued on Tuesday.

Its low-cost subsidiary Scoot will operate non-VTL services from Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Tiruchirappalli, the release had said.

