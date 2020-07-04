New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Central trades unions (CTUs) on Saturday hailed coal workers for their nationwide protest against the government's move to privatise the sector.

In a joint statement, 10 CTUs -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC -- said coal workers held the strike for three days, from July 2-4.

"The CTS, independent sectoral federations and associations congratulate coal workers for bringing the coal mines and establishments under Coal India and SCCL to grinding halt with no production and no dispatch of coal. The strike was a grand success," the statement said.

The impact was to the tune of 9 million tonne of coal production, and dispatch could not take place, the CTUs claimed.

The strike was called to oppose the government's decision to completely privatise the coal sector through unregulated commercial mining of coal and trading by private sector.

They demanded that the government should desist and withdraw its policy of commercial mining.

On Friday, members of the ten central trade unions also held a protest here against the government's privatisation drive and changes in labour laws by some state governments.

"The government continues with its arrogant attitude of going ahead with privatisation and sale of PSUs, and dangerously liberalising foreign entry in vital sector of the economy like defence production from 49 per cent to 74 per cent along with corporatisation of 41 ordnance factories.

"It is also going ahead with its project of privatising Indian Railways in phases, the latest being its destructive decision of privatising 151 train services in highly remunerative routes to facilitate private players to make huge profit using infrastructure and manpower of Indian Railways," the trade unions said.

The unions also expressed anger over rising prices of fuel, saying the continuous price rise of petrol and diesel is another big blow to the people.

The CTUs said its members will meet shortly "to decide next course of action to continue its resolve to defy and non-co-operate with the anti-national policies of the government".

