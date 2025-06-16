Gurugram, Jun 16 (PTI) A cyber fraudsterKarnataka and Hyderabad by sending fake fee payment messages to their accountants were arrested by Nuh police, officials said on Monday.

Police said the accused identified as Salim alias Salli, from Jalaka village in Haryana's Nuh district, and recovered a mobile phone along with a fake SIM card from his possession.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

According to a Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, the accused used to obtain contact numbers of school accountants from Karnataka and Hyderabad through internet searches.

He would then send fake payment confirmation messages in the name of children's fees to the school accountants. After sending the messages, he would call them and claim that an excess amount had been transferred by mistake and ask for a refund, Kumar said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He allegedly cheated multiple schools and collected money from them, he added.

A cyber complaint was lodged against Salim's mobile number on the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) portal, following which a police team arrested him from Nuh, the spokesperson said.

The accused is being questioned, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)