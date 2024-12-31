Bhiwani, Dec 31 (PTI) Police have launched an investigations over allegations that a young Dalit woman, a college student, committed suicide due to mental distress and harassment she faced over unpaid fee in the institution where she studied.

The 22-year-old woman's family has alleged that she was distressed due to pressure to pay her pending fee and also harassed.

She was a B.A. final year student at a private women's college in Bhiwani district.

She committed suicide on the night of December 24, police said.

Her father Jagdish told the media that his daughter was to appear in her fifth-semester exams this month but was not allowed to do so by the college authorities over a pending fee.

He said he was unable to pay her fee on time due to some financial constraints.

He also alleged that she was "harassed and tortured" by the college principal and some others.

"I want justice for my daughter," he said.

Loharu police station in-charge Inspector Jitender said on Tuesday "during investigations many angles have come up. FIR has been lodged and investigations are on".

When asked about the allegations that the student was harassed, he said, "we are conducting investigations...No suicide note was found. The postmortem report is also pending".

However, on complaint of her family, an abetment of suicide case has been registered under BNS Section 108 and further investigations were on.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said it is sad that in Haryana, a Dalit girl has to commit suicide due to not being able to pay the examination fees.

"This incident is not only sad but also extremely shameful. The victim's family should get justice and this case should be thoroughly investigated," Surjewala posted on X on Tuesday.

Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Krishan Kumar Bedi Tuesday said that action is being taken against those responsible for the girl's death.

An FIR has been filed, and the police are working diligently to apprehend the culprits, he said.

Bedi said that the government stands with the victim's family.

Action will be taken against the culprits, Bedi said, asking Congress not to politicise the matter.

