Lucknow, December 28: A 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya has accused her grandfather, father, and uncle of raping her repeatedly over the past year. The police registered a case under Section 63 (rape) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl reported her ordeal at a local police station on Thursday, accompanied by her aunt.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra, the girl revealed that she is approximately two months pregnant. The accused were arrested and subsequently presented in court, where they were remanded to jail. The victim's troubling history includes being brought back to Auraiya from Delhi by her father and uncle four years ago after her mother passed away last year. Haryana Shocker: Man Rapes and Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Nuh After Kidnapping Her, Accused Harish Chandra Alias Churri Arrested (See Pic).

The girl detailed horrific incidents where her grandfather would take her to fields and assault her, while her uncle would forcibly enter her room. Her father allegedly tied her up and assaulted her as well, threatening to kill her if she resisted. After confiding in her aunt about the pregnancy on December 22, she fled to seek help. Tiruppur Shocker: Man Out on Bail Abducts and Rapes Lover’s Minor Daughter He Previously Impregnated in Tamil Nadu, Arrested Again.

The police have initiated proceedings against the accused based on the girl's statements, and medical examinations are underway to gather further evidence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

