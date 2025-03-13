Bhadohi (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old Dalit gangrape survivor was allegedly kidnapped here by one of the accused as she was scheduled to give her statement in a court, police said on Thursday.

The girl's father in his complaint alleged that she was kidnapped by accused Zabir Ali and his accomplice Munawar Ali on March 11, a day before the court hearing on March 12.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close on This Date, Know How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in and Other Details.

An FIR was registered at Gopiganj police station on Wednesday against Zabir and Munawar, police said.

Shyam Bihari, inspector at Gopiganj police station, said on October 24 last year, the Dalit girl from a village was abducted and gang-raped by Zabir Ali (19) and a 17-year-old youth.

Also Read | Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: Is It Chandra Grahan on Holi in India? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event in March.

Zabir and the teenager were later apprehended on charges of kidnapping and rape. While the teenager was sent to a juvenile home, Zabir was sent to jail and is currently out on bail, police said.

The hearing in the rape case is going on in the POCSO court and on March 12, the rape survivor had to record her statement, they added.

The inspector said that attempts are on to recover the girl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)