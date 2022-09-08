New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Unicorn e-commerce firm DealShare plans to double its delivery partner network DealShare Dosts in a year, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Founded in 2018, the company claims to have created over 1,000 small-scale businesses in Tier 2 and 3 cities in the last 2 years under its DealShare Dosts (DSD) programme.

"Currently, the network is growing at 10 per cent month-on-month and contributing close to 40 per cent of the overall revenue/ sales. The company is also planning to invest in bringing out policies that further strengthen the program. We will add another 1,000 in the coming one year," DealShare co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Sourjyendu Medda said in a statement.

Currently, this DSD network is empowering over 20,000 people with job opportunities that provide additional income and growth avenues.

The average revenue earned by a DealShare Dost is more than Rs 1 lakh per month, the company said in a statement.

"Through the DealShare Dosts model, we are very happy to have recognised and implemented a win-win solution that empowers micro-entrepreneurs, enables job creation and additional incomes to people in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and also offers quality products at the lowest in market prices for our customers," DealShare co-founder and CEO Vineet Rao said.

