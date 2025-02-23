Hathras (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) The death toll in the motorcycle-rickshaw accident near Badar village here has risen to four, a police official said on Sunday.

Three teenage girls, including two sisters, died on Saturday evening when their motorcycle lost control and rammed into a rickshaw here.

Also Read | Who Is Shaktikanta Das? Former RBI Governor Appointed As Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi, Know All About Him.

The accident occurred near Badar village in Saadabad police station area when Shahzad (24) was returning after taking his sisters -- Nargis (14) and Shahnaz (16) -- and their friend Pihu Sharma (17) from a school in Aligarh, officials said.

The four were returning to Agra when the motorcycle lost control on Agra Road, rammed into a rickshaw and fell, a police officer said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut on February 23: Citizens Brace for 6-Hour Supply Outage on Sunday As BESCOM Announces Scheduled Maintainance Work, Check List of Affected Areas.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadabad, Satendra Singh Raghav, said while the three girls died on the spot, Shahzad was referred to a hospital in Agra where he succumbed to injuries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)