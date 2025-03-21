New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday felicitated Emergency detainees at the 'Loktantra Vijay Divas' event held at the New Delhi Municipal Council's convention centre.

Addressing the gathering, Sachdeva said the younger generation must understand how democracy was "repeatedly suppressed" during the Congress rule.

The Emergency was imposed in the country between June 1975 and March 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, after her Lok Sabha election was declared null and void by Allahabad High Court, he said.

The event, organised by Loktantra Senani Association, was attended by former Union minister Ashwini Choubey, national president of the organisation Kailash Soni, along with others.

Sachdeva honoured some individuals, who were detained during the Emergency period.

Emergency was lifted on March 21, making it a day of victory for the democracy, the BJP president said.

People endured torture, spent months in jail, and some even sacrificed their lives during that time, he added.

