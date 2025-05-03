New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday interacted with parents of private school students from across the national capital and assured them of regulating fees and maintaining transparency in fixing the charges.

The parents expressed their gratitude to the chief minister and education minister for introducing a bill to regulate school fees. They described the proposed legislation as a "landmark decision" that would benefit both students and their families, according to a statement.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the government would ensure no injustice is done to students studying in Delhi's schools.

"If any school harasses a parent or student over fees, they can approach my office or the education minister directly," she said.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fee) Bill, 2025, was described by the chief minister as a historic move.

Gupta said the bill will apply to all 1,677 private schools in Delhi, ensuring fee regulation through a transparent process, according to the statement.

The new mechanism will mandate participation from parents, school managements and other stakeholders in the fee fixation process, she added.

Gupta also said that the government is establishing 65 new CM Shri Schools with high-quality facilities, which she believes will encourage parents to consider government schools over private institutions.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, while addressing the gathering, said the government acted with determination under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta.

Sood said that under the previous government, school fees were raised annually without oversight, and there were instances of unofficial arrangements between school authorities and officials.

"Parents were left helpless, and trust in the system declined," he said.

He highlighted the case of a private school in Dwarka where parents had been protesting fee hikes since 2020.

"No action was taken then. But after we came to power in 2025, a committee led by the District Magistrate was formed. Its report led to Delhi High Court orders against fee irregularities for the first time," he said.

