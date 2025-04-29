New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a scammer here for allegedly duping an elderly man of Rs 60,000 by pretending to assist him and swapping his ATM card, an officer said on Tuesday.

He said the accused, identified as Firoj (27) from Ghaziabad's Loni, was found in possession of 39 stolen ATM cards.

A case pertaining to the incident was registered at Mansarovar Park station on April 13.

The complainant Babu Ram said he had been trying to withdraw money from a Punjab National Bank ATM in Chanderlok Colony that day, when a person pretended to help him with a failed transaction. Minutes later, Rs 60,000 was withdrawn from his bank account.

The complainant alleged that the person had deceitfully exchanged his ATM card while offering to help.

The police had launched an investigation and based on a tip-off, apprehended Firoj from Shahdara on April 21.

"During interrogation, Firoj confessed to being part of a gang that targeted ATM users by pretending to assist them and then swapping their cards," said the police officer.

